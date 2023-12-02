The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Rice Owls (2-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 48.7% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

The Huskies are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 189th.

The Huskies' 70.6 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 82.9 the Owls allow to opponents.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Houston Christian put up 86.6 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).

At home, the Huskies gave up 81 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 84.8.

At home, Houston Christian made 8.9 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule