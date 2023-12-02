The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this year's SEC Championship Game, where they will face the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 14 Odds

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 4-8 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

Alabama has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

Georgia & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +210 Bet $100 to win $210 Alabama To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.