Chet Holmgren's Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Holmgren had 18 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 133-110 win versus the Lakers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Holmgren, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.9 18.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 7.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.6 PRA -- 28.3 29.3 PR -- 25.7 26.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Mavericks

Holmgren is responsible for attempting 13.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Holmgren's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.3 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Mavericks are 29th in the league, conceding 46.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have given up 27.9 per contest, 26th in the NBA.

The Mavericks concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

