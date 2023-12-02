Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Bexar County, Texas is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alamo Heights High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
