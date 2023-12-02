Baylor vs. Northwestern State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Baylor Bears (7-0) aim to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.
Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-35.5)
|158.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-34.5)
|158.5
|-
|-
Baylor vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends
- Baylor has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this season.
- Northwestern State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this year, five out of the Demons' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Baylor is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (13th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (15th-best).
- The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
