How to Watch Baylor vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) welcome in the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 52% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Baylor is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 240th.
- The Bears average 14.7 more points per game (93) than the Demons allow (78.3).
- Baylor is 6-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).
- The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.9).
- When playing at home, Baylor drained one more treys per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|W 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Florida
|W 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
