The No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) welcome in the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 52% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Baylor is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 240th.

The Bears average 14.7 more points per game (93) than the Demons allow (78.3).

Baylor is 6-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).

The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.9).

When playing at home, Baylor drained one more treys per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule