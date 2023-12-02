The No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) welcome in the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears make 52% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Baylor is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 240th.
  • The Bears average 14.7 more points per game (93) than the Demons allow (78.3).
  • Baylor is 6-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).
  • The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.9).
  • When playing at home, Baylor drained one more treys per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Oregon State W 88-72 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Florida W 95-91 Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State - Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall - Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena

