The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) hit the road in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The 'Jacks are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Abilene, Texas

Venue: Teague Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -2.5 146.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian has played five games this season that have gone over 146.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Abilene Christian's games this season is 141.3 points, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Abilene Christian has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Abilene Christian has been victorious in three of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Wildcats have a record of 1-2 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Abilene Christian has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 3 50% 78.1 146.4 70.9 143.9 145.8 Abilene Christian 5 71.4% 68.3 146.4 73 143.9 140.9

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks had 10 wins in 15 games against the spread last year in WAC play.

The Wildcats average just 2.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the 'Jacks allow their opponents to score (70.9).

Abilene Christian has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 3-3-0 1-1 3-3-0 Abilene Christian 3-4-0 3-3 5-2-0

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Abilene Christian 12-4 Home Record 9-5 6-6 Away Record 4-8 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

