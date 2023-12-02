The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) travel in WAC play against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

Abilene Christian has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 253rd.

The Wildcats' 68.3 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the 'Jacks give up.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Abilene Christian is 1-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Abilene Christian scored 9.8 more points per game at home (81.3) than away (71.5).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 64 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.2.

At home, Abilene Christian knocked down 7.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule