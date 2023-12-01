High school football is happening this week in Wood County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Wood County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Jacksboro High School at Gunter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Malakoff High School at Winnsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Forney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

