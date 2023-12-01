The Jackson State Tigers and the Kansas State Wildcats take the court in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Friday.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Merrimack Warriors

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Hammel Court
  • Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
  • Location: Huntsville, Texas

James Madison Dukes vs. Liberty Lady Flames

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Liberty Arena
  • Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

No. 3 Stanford Cardinal vs. San Diego State Aztecs

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
  • Location: San Diego, California

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Fifth Third Arena
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

UMass Minutewomen vs. Yale Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater
  • Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Grambling Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida International Panthers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Dayton Flyers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UD Arena
  • Location: Dayton, Ohio

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
  • Location: Lubbock, Texas

