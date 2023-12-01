Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wichita County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethesda Christian School at Wichita Falls High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Falls High School at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:40 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
