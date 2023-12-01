How to Watch the TCU vs. Tulsa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when hosting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Hurricane's 78.4 points per game are 22.8 more points than the 55.6 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- Tulsa is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.6 points.
- TCU is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Horned Frogs score 78.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 76.0 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- TCU has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.0 points.
- Tulsa has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 78.7 points.
- The Horned Frogs are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents (40.8%).
- The Golden Hurricane shoot 45.7% from the field, 12.4% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.
TCU Leaders
- Sedona Prince: 21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 57.3 FG%
- Madison Conner: 21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
- Jaden Owens: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 AST, 35.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.3 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Army
|W 88-51
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/23/2023
|UTEP
|W 85-56
|McArthur Center
|11/25/2023
|Nebraska
|W 88-81
|McArthur Center
|12/1/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/5/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
