The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when hosting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Golden Hurricane's 78.4 points per game are 22.8 more points than the 55.6 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Tulsa is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.6 points.

TCU is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.

The Horned Frogs score 78.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 76.0 the Golden Hurricane give up.

TCU has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Tulsa has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 78.7 points.

The Horned Frogs are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents (40.8%).

The Golden Hurricane shoot 45.7% from the field, 12.4% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 57.3 FG%

21.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.9 BLK, 57.3 FG% Madison Conner: 21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78)

21.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (32-for-78) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) Jaden Owens: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 AST, 35.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

6.7 PTS, 5.9 AST, 35.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.3 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

TCU Schedule