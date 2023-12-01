The Jackson State Tigers and the Kansas State Wildcats square off in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that include SWAC teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida A&M Rattlers at Sam Houston Bearkats 12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Grambling Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Jackson State Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today