SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers and the Kansas State Wildcats square off in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that include SWAC teams.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Sam Houston Bearkats
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grambling Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Jackson State Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
