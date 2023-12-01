Friday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Sam Houston squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Bearkats enter this matchup on the heels of a 63-56 loss to UTSA on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sam Houston vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Florida A&M 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 140) on November 21

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 324) on November 11

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3 BLK, 49.1 FG%

12.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3 BLK, 49.1 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 9.8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

9.8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Diana Rosenthal: 13 PTS, 3.2 STL, 25.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

13 PTS, 3.2 STL, 25.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Sydnee Kemp: 14 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

14 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Kassidy Dixon: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.6 FG%

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (scoring 70 points per game to rank 133rd in college basketball while giving up 67.8 per outing to rank 248th in college basketball) and have a +11 scoring differential overall.

