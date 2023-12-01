Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Rusk County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Rusk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leveretts Chapel High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Henderson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beckville High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martins Mill High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
