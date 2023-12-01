North Texas vs. Pepperdine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Friday's game that pits the North Texas Eagles (6-1) against the Pepperdine Waves (2-6) at UNT Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-48 in favor of North Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 1.
The Eagles came out on top in their most recent game 71-50 against North Dakota on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Texas vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Texas vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 76, Pepperdine 48
Other AAC Predictions
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' signature victory this season came against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings. The Eagles took home the 79-73 win on the road on November 19.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 144) on November 19
- 78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 153) on November 16
- 71-59 over Samford (No. 174) on November 24
- 83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 199) on November 9
- 71-50 over North Dakota (No. 251) on November 25
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
- Desiree Wooten: 6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Dyani Robinson: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Eagles outscore opponents by 20.1 points per game (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball while allowing 59.0 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball) and have a +141 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.