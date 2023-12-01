Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Madison County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Madison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
College Station High School at Madisonville High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
