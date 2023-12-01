There is one matchup on today's LaLiga schedule, Getafe CF taking on UD Las Palmas.

Live coverage of all LaLiga action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch UD Las Palmas vs Getafe CF

Getafe CF travels to take on UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: UD Las Palmas (+140)

UD Las Palmas (+140) Underdog: Getafe CF (+230)

Getafe CF (+230) Draw: (+185)

(+185) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.