Friday's contest between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 76-70 based on our computer prediction, with Incarnate Word coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: YouTube

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 76, Bethune-Cookman 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Incarnate Word (-6.3)

Incarnate Word (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Bethune-Cookman is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Incarnate Word's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 2-3-0 and the Cardinals are 4-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 77.6 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 77.1 per contest (300th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

Incarnate Word grabs 35.7 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball), compared to the 35.3 of its opponents.

Incarnate Word connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (101st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Incarnate Word has lost the turnover battle by three per game, committing 14.6 (334th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (230th in college basketball).

