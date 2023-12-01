The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Incarnate Word is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 67th.
  • The Cardinals put up 8.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Wildcats give up (69.4).
  • Incarnate Word has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67 on the road.
  • At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Jacksonville State W 67-66 McDermott Center
11/25/2023 @ UTSA L 90-80 UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Jacksonville State L 67-65 UTSA Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Northern Arizona - McDermott Center
12/13/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

