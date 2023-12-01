Friday's game at Cintas Center has the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) matching up with the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM (on December 1). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Houston by a score of 69-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Houston vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 69, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-3.5)

Houston (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Xavier has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Houston is 4-3-0. The Musketeers have hit the over in three games, while Cougars games have gone over one time.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 27.3 points per game, with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (156th in college basketball) and give up 49.0 per contest (first in college basketball).

Houston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It collects 38.7 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.0.

Houston makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.6% from deep (130th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.9%.

Houston has committed 8.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 7.7 (first in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (24th in college basketball).

