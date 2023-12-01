How to Watch Houston vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Houston vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
- In games Houston shoots higher than 38.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Cougars are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 119th.
- The 76.3 points per game the Cougars score are eight more points than the Musketeers allow (68.3).
- Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in away games (75.6).
- The Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (60.9).
- At home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (39.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Utah
|W 76-66
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Dayton
|W 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|W 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.