If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Denton County, Texas today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Denton Calvary Academy at S & S Consolidated High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 1

1:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Sadler, TX

Sadler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 1

2:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Forney High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Denton High School at Berkner High School