If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Dallas County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forney High School at Lancaster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Rockwall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Duncanville High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Lubbock Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

