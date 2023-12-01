Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Dallas County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Duncanville High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
