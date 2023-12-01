Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 1
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Dallas County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richardson High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkner High School at St. Mark's School Of Texas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Hill High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denton High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H Grady Spruce High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
