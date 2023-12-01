Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Collin County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Stephenville High School at Anna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellville High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Crowley High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Southlake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
