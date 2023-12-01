This week, there's high school football on the docket in Calhoun County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Calhoun County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Calhoun High School at Davenport High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: San Antonio , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

