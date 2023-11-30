Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Young County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Young County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Merkel High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 10:20 AM CT on November 30

10:20 AM CT on November 30 Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Archer City High School at Newcastle High School

Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30

3:40 PM CT on November 30 Location: Newcastle, TX

Newcastle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethesda Christian School at Newcastle High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30

5:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Archer City, TX

Archer City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliday High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 30

6:20 PM CT on November 30 Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Newcastle High School at Archer City High School