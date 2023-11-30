When the Dallas Stars face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Wyatt Johnston light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

In seven of 20 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has scored two goals on six shots.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Johnston's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 2 0 18:34 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 3 2 1 19:38 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 2 1 1 15:14 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 17:28 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

