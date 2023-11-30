Tony Pollard will be facing the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

So far this season, Pollard has generated a team-best 669 rushing yards on 160 carries (60.8 ypg), while scoring four rushing TDs. In addition, Pollard has 233 receiving yards (21.2 ypg) on 39 catches.

Pollard vs. the Seahawks

Pollard vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games The Seahawks have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Seattle this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Seahawks this season.

The rush defense of the Seahawks is allowing 117.7 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 28th in the league with 14 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has hit the rushing yards over in three of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Cowboys pass on 56.0% of their plays and run on 44.0%. They are first in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 307 rushes this season. He's handled 160 of those carries (52.1%).

Pollard has a rushing touchdown in three of 11 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored four of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (12.1%).

He has 40 red zone carries for 56.3% of the team share (his team runs on 51.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Pollard Receiving Insights

Pollard, in four of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pollard has 11.8% of his team's target share (46 targets on 390 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 46 times, averaging 5.1 yards per target (124th in NFL).

Having played 11 games this year, Pollard has not had a TD reception.

With eight red zone targets, Pollard has been on the receiving end of 11.9% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 6 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

