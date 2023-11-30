Sportsbooks have listed player props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSOK and SportsNet LA

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 30.5 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (31.5).

His per-game rebound average of 6.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -175)

The 17.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Thursday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 8.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Holmgren averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Thursday's prop bet (2.5).

He has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -111)

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.0 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 more than Thursday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).

Thursday's assist over/under for Giddey (4.5) equals his season-long average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.