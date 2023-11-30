How to Watch the Thunder vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) on November 30, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info
|Thunder vs Lakers Injury Report
|Thunder vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Lakers Prediction
|Thunder vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Lakers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
- Oklahoma City has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.
- The Thunder put up 5.3 more points per game (118.6) than the Lakers give up (113.3).
- Oklahoma City is 9-2 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are posting 120 points per game this season at home, which is three more points than they're averaging in away games (117).
- Oklahoma City allows 116 points per game at home, compared to 105.3 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Thunder have fared worse in home games this year, making 12.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 per game and a 44.9% percentage away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.