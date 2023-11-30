Thunder vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 30
The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) at Paycom Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last game on Tuesday, the Thunder suffered a 106-103 loss to the Timberwolves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 32 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Williams
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|17.0
|4.0
|3.6
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-6.5
|231.5
