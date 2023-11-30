On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posts 24 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Chet Holmgren averages 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey posts 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the field and 50% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis is putting up 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

LeBron James is averaging 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is sinking 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Austin Reaves is putting up 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 30% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Taurean Prince is putting up 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

Thunder vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Thunder Lakers 117.5 Points Avg. 112.8 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 115.9 49.3% Field Goal % 48.6% 39.5% Three Point % 34.3%

