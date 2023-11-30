Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) are 6.5-point favorites against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Lakers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 6.5)

Thunder (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-8.3)

Thunder (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.5

The Thunder (13-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 76.5% of the time, 34.4% more often than the Lakers (8-11-0) this season.

Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (nine out of 17), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (eight out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 6-2, while the Lakers are 2-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are putting up 118.6 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 110.9 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Oklahoma City has been struggling when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA in boards per game (40.9) and third-worst in rebounds allowed per game (46.4).

The Thunder are putting up 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Oklahoma City ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.3 turnovers per game. It ranks eighth in the league by committing 12.8 turnovers per contest.

The Thunder rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 40.3%. They rank 12th in the league by sinking 12.8 three-pointers per contest.

