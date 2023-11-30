The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) take the court against the Texas State Bobcats (3-4) as double-digit, 18.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Texas vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -18.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Each Texas game this season has had a combined score above 138.5 total points.

The average total in Texas' matchups this year is 149.2, 10.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has covered less often than Texas State this season, sporting an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the 3-4-0 mark of Texas State.

Texas vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 6 100% 82 147 67.2 137.2 147 Texas State 4 57.1% 65 147 70 137.2 137.1

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The Longhorns average 82 points per game, 12 more points than the 70 the Bobcats allow.

Texas is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 70 points.

Texas vs. Texas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 2-4-0 1-2 4-2-0 Texas State 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Texas vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Texas State 17-1 Home Record 4-10 4-6 Away Record 7-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.