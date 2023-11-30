Texas Tech vs. Butler November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Butler Top Players (2022-23)
- Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas Tech vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|Texas Tech AVG
|Texas Tech Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|69
|141st
|357th
|27.4
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
