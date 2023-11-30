The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-1.5) 138.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-1.5) 139.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Butler Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this year.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Butler has covered six times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.