How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) take the court against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.
- The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only four more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Texas Tech is 4-1.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Texas Tech averaged 11.4 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (66).
- The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
- At home, Texas Tech drained 7.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Texas Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|L 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 72-70
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan
|W 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
