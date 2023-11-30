The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) take the court against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.

The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only four more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Texas Tech is 4-1.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas Tech averaged 11.4 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (66).

The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.

At home, Texas Tech drained 7.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Texas Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).

