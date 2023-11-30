The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) take the court against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.
  • The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only four more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Texas Tech is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Texas Tech averaged 11.4 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (66).
  • The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
  • At home, Texas Tech drained 7.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Texas Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Villanova L 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Northern Iowa W 72-70 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan W 73-57 Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha - United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts - United Supermarkets Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.