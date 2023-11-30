How to Watch the Texas State vs. UTSA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) play the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats average 7.3 more points per game (68.8) than the Roadrunners give up (61.5).
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Texas State is 3-1.
- UTSA has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Roadrunners score 61.7 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 57.0 the Bobcats give up.
- When UTSA puts up more than 57.0 points, it is 4-1.
- Texas State has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.7 points.
- The Roadrunners shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.
- The Bobcats shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Roadrunners allow.
Texas State Leaders
- Tiffany Tullis: 9.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 40.5 FG%
- Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Timia Jefferson: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%
- Jaylin Foster: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Gara Beth Self: 8.0 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 66-63
|Strahan Arena
|11/21/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 66-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 60-52
|American Bank Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|UNT Dallas
|-
|Strahan Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
