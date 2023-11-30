Texas State vs. Texas November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Longhorns (3-0) meet the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This clash is available on LHN.
Texas State vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
Texas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jabari Rice: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Texas State vs. Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|36th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|66.0
|318th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
