Thursday's contest that pits the Texas Longhorns (5-1) against the Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at Moody Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-63 in favor of Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Texas State vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Longhorn Network

Where: Austin, Texas

Venue: Moody Center

Texas State vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 79, Texas State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-15.7)

Texas (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Texas is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas State's 3-4-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Bobcats' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats are being outscored by 5.0 points per game, with a -35 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.0 points per game (327th in college basketball), and allow 70.0 per contest (159th in college basketball).

The 30.6 rebounds per game Texas State accumulates rank 289th in the country. Their opponents collect 31.4.

Texas State hits 2.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 3.3 (361st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

Texas State wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.3 (72nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.7.

