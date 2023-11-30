The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) go up against the Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on LHN.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas State vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-18.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-19.5) 138.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. Texas Betting Trends

Texas State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Longhorns' six games this season have gone over the point total.

