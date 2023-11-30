The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies' 72.3 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 64.2 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.2 points, Texas A&M is 5-0.
  • Wake Forest's record is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Demon Deacons average 14.3 more points per game (63.5) than the Aggies allow (49.2).
  • Wake Forest has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 49.2 points.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.
  • This year the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.8% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Aggies concede.
  • The Aggies make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% more than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M Leaders

  • Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%
  • Aicha Coulibaly: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG%
  • Janiah Barker: 12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
  • Sahara Jones: 7.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Houston Christian W 80-35 Reed Arena
11/24/2023 Winthrop W 84-32 Haas Pavilion
11/25/2023 Cal W 65-51 Haas Pavilion
11/30/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/3/2023 Kansas - Reed Arena
12/6/2023 Lamar - Reed Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.