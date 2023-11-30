Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Flames on November 30, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Joe Pavelski, Elias Lindholm and others when the Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
One of Dallas' top contributing offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 16:24 per game.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Jason Robertson has 19 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 13 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Roope Hintz's season total of 18 points has come from eight goals and 10 assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Lindholm is an offensive leader for Calgary with 15 points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 10 assists in 22 games (playing 20:53 per game).
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|5
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Nazem Kadri has helped lead the attack for Calgary this season with four goals and 10 assists.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.