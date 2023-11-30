Stars vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 30
The injury report for the Dallas Stars (13-5-2) ahead of their matchup with the Calgary Flames (9-10-3) currently includes only one player. The matchup is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars rank 13th in the league with 67 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Its +11 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames' 64 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- Calgary's total of 72 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 22nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -8, they are 22nd in the league.
Stars vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-135)
|Flames (+110)
|6
