The Rice Owls (1-5) are favored (-5.5) to end a five-game losing streak when they host the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 164.5.

Rice vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -5.5 164.5

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 164.5 points two times this season (over five games).

The average point total in Rice's matchups this year is 159.2, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Owls have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Rice lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Owls have played as a favorite of -225 or more once this season and lost that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Rice.

Rice vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 2 40% 75.5 161.5 83.7 163.8 155.1 UT Martin 2 40% 86.0 161.5 80.1 163.8 151.7

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Owls score just 4.6 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Skyhawks give up (80.1).

Rice vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0 UT Martin 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

Rice vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice UT Martin 11-7 Home Record 14-2 6-7 Away Record 4-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

