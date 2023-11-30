The Rice Owls (1-5) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

Rice vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

In games Rice shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 1-3 overall.

The Owls are the 305th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks sit at sixth.

The 75.5 points per game the Owls put up are the same as the Skyhawks allow.

Rice is 1-1 when scoring more than 80.1 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Rice played better when playing at home last season, posting 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game on the road.

Defensively the Owls were better in home games last year, giving up 73.8 points per game, compared to 79.5 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Rice fared better at home last season, averaging 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Rice Upcoming Schedule