How to Watch Rice vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Rice Owls (1-5) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rice vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Liberty vs Florida Atlantic (6:00 PM ET | November 30)
- UNC Wilmington vs East Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 30)
- South Florida vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | November 30)
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- In games Rice shoots better than 39.9% from the field, it is 1-3 overall.
- The Owls are the 305th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks sit at sixth.
- The 75.5 points per game the Owls put up are the same as the Skyhawks allow.
- Rice is 1-1 when scoring more than 80.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Rice played better when playing at home last season, posting 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Owls were better in home games last year, giving up 73.8 points per game, compared to 79.5 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Rice fared better at home last season, averaging 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Indiana State
|L 103-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico
|L 90-56
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 83-68
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.