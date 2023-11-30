Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Refugio County This Week
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Refugio County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Refugio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Ganado High School at Refugio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Victoria, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
