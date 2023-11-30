For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Miro Heiskanen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Heiskanen stats and insights

  • Heiskanen has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games versus the Flames this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Heiskanen has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • Heiskanen averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:18 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:06 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 28:31 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:07 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 26:13 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 26:09 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 3 0 3 21:39 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:36 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:25 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.